WrestleMania AXXESS Day One Match Results, Becky Lynch Thanks Fans for WrestleMania Title Match Support, WWE PC All Access Event Photos

WrestleMania AXXESS Day One Results

Below are the match results from today’s WrestleMania AXXESS. You can watch the full Lince Dorado vs Tony Nese match in the video above. We will have more match footage posted later.

-Hideo Itami defeated Drew Gulak

-Rich Swann defeated Brian Kendrick

-Lince Dorado defeated Tony Nese

-TJ Perkins defeated Gran Metalik

Becky Lynch Thanks Fans for Title Match Support

As noted, the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title match might be moved to the main WrestleMania 33 card after numerous fans voiced their displeasure on social media with the bout being relegated to the pre-show.

Becky Lynch commented on the fan support with the following Tweet:

You spoke up. You’re awesome. Thank you . #WrestleMania — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 31, 2017

WWE PC All Access Event Photos

Below are photos and videos of today’s WWE Performance Center All Access event: