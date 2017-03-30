WrestleMania AXXESS Day One Match Results, Becky Lynch Thanks Fans for WrestleMania Title Match Support, WWE PC All Access Event Photos

WrestleMania AXXESS Day One Results
Below are the match results from today’s WrestleMania AXXESS. You can watch the full Lince Dorado vs Tony Nese match in the video above. We will have more match footage posted later.
-Hideo Itami defeated Drew Gulak
Becky Lynch Thanks Fans for Title Match Support
As noted, the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title match might be moved to the main WrestleMania 33 card after numerous fans voiced their displeasure on social media with the bout being relegated to the pre-show.
Becky Lynch commented on the fan support with the following Tweet:
WWE PC All Access Event Photos
Below are photos and videos of today’s WWE Performance Center All Access event:
Becky Lynchgran metalikHideo Itamilince-doradoRich SwannTJ Perkinstony-nesevideoWrestleMania 33WrestleMania AXXESSWWEwwe performance centerHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?