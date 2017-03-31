Jim Ross Receives Standing Ovation at WrestleCon, 6 WWE Stars Who Have Missed WrestleMania, Charlotte Talks Ric Flair Statue (Videos)

Jim Ross Receives Standing Ovation at WrestleCon

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross made his first public appearance since his wife Jan passed away by kicking off the WrestleCon opening party in Orlando on Thursday.

According to PWInsider.com, Ross received a big standing ovation when he made his entrance, and went on to say that the crowd was going to make him cry, but he was proud to be in Orlando after facing some challenges in the last week. Ross received another standing ovation as his voice cracked. He then thanked supporters before getting into the event. Ross later said he’s standing tall and steadfast per his wife’s wishes and thanked everyone again.

You can check out a photo of Ross, Sting and Ric Flair opening WrestleCon in the photo below:

