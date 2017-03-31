Mr. T Talks His Real Name, Why He Will Shave His Mohawk Off (Videos), WrestleCon Day 1 Streaming Live Today, How to Watch, New Day Video

WrestleCon Day 1 Streaming Live Today
Beginning at 1pm EST today, The FITE App will be streaming live from day one of WrestleCon, and the stream will be hosted by former TNA star SoCal Val and Dameon Nelson. The stream is free, and you can download the FITE App on iTunes and Google Play at this link. Below is a preview for the event:
FITE TV LIVE from Wrestlecon – Day 1 Live Stream
New Day Video
As The New Day prepares to host WrestleMania 33, below is another video featuring the group talking about their favorite WrestleMania moments:
Mr. T Talks His Real Name, Why He Will Shave His Mohawk Off
WWE celebrity Hall of Famer Mr. T recently appeared on “Conan”, and below are some videos of his appearance. The first clip features Mr. T revealing that his driver license, bank account, and supposedly birth certificate all read “Mr. T.”
In the second clip, Mr. T talks his appearance on the new season of “Dancing with the Stars”, and admits that while he isn’t a very good dancer, he’s pledged to shave off his signature ‘do to stand in solidarity with cancer patients:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?