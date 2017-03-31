Mr. T Talks His Real Name, Why He Will Shave His Mohawk Off (Videos), WrestleCon Day 1 Streaming Live Today, How to Watch, New Day Video

WrestleCon Day 1 Streaming Live Today Beginning at 1pm EST today, The FITE App will be streaming live from day one of WrestleCon, and the stream will be hosted by former TNA star SoCal Val and Dameon Nelson. The stream is free, and you can download the FITE App on iTunes and Google Play at this link. Below is a preview for the event: Join #PWRShow host Dameon Nelson and FITE TV’s SoCalVal as they report LIVE from #Wrestlecon in Orlando! Featuring exclusive interviews with top stars in pro wrestling including Kevin Nash, Billy Gunn, Al Snow and more! Preview the star-studded Wrestlecon schedule and witness in depth analysis of matches occurring over the weekend at Wrestlecon, #ROHSupercard, NXT and Wrestlemania. We encourage you to join the fun and get interactive with our hosts by tweeting your questions and comments to @FITETV using hashtag #Wrestlecon! FITE TV LIVE from Wrestlecon – Day 1 Live Stream New Day Video As The New Day prepares to host WrestleMania 33, below is another video featuring the group talking about their favorite WrestleMania moments: Been wondering which #WrestleMania moments are the favorites of this year’s hosts #TheNewDay? @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/IdKJQ271JC — WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2017 Mr. T Talks His Real Name, Why He Will Shave His Mohawk Off WWE celebrity Hall of Famer Mr. T recently appeared on “Conan”, and below are some videos of his appearance. The first clip features Mr. T revealing that his driver license, bank account, and supposedly birth certificate all read “Mr. T.” In the second clip, Mr. T talks his appearance on the new season of “Dancing with the Stars”, and admits that while he isn’t a very good dancer, he’s pledged to shave off his signature ‘do to stand in solidarity with cancer patients: