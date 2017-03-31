Pete Gas On If He Has Been Asked To Work Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles, Not Getting The Call Last Year, His New Book, McMahon Family Reaction

It is a WrestleMania sized edition of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling as we welcome a returning guest and now author of his new book “Looking At The Lights: My Journey From Fan To A Wrestling Heel as Pete Gas of The Mean Street Posse starts off episode #254. Pete talks about the fun he has reliving the stories of his unlikely wrestling career and how his relationship with Shane McMahon has ultimately changed his life forever. We also get some insight as to why The Mean Street Posse was not used at last year’s WrestleMania and whether or not we can possibly be seeing them Sunday in Shane’s match vs. AJ Styles.
Reception thus far to his book being released:
Was he nervous to share any stories about the McMahon family while writing:
Was he approached to work Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon at last years WrestleMania:
Are there plans for a potential Mean Street Posse appearance this year vs. AJ Styles:
Was he surprised at how much Shane did vs. Undertaker in there match last year:
