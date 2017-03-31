More WrestleMania AXXESS Match Results, Booker T Enters Elimination Chamber at AXXESS, Tian Bing on Heading to WrestleMania (Videos)

More WrestleMania AXXESS Day One Match Results
Below are more match results from last night’s WrestleMania AXXESS day one event. The event also featured Hideo Itami defeating Drew Gulak, Rich Swann defeating Brian Kendrick and TJ Perkins defeating Gran Metalik.
-Lince Dorado defeated Tony Nese
Booker T Enters Elimination Chamber at AXXESS
WWE has released the following video, featuring Booker T entering the Elimination Chamber structure at WrestleMania AXXESS yesterday:
Tian Bing on Heading to WrestleMania
As noted, WWE NXT star Tian Bing will be competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WrestleMania Kickoff show, and below is a video of Bing reacting to the news that he will be in the match:
