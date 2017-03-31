Bayley on Why WWE Fans Feel So Connected to Her, Bill Apter Talks WrestleMania Week, WWE – Snapchat Show, WWE Make-a-Wish Party

Bayley on Why WWE Fans Feel So Connected to Her
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bayley recently spoke with USA Today’s “For The Win” to promote WrestleMania 33, and below is what The Champ had to say on her connection with the WWE fans:
Bill Apter Talks WrestleMania Week
Bill Apter is live in Orlando, FL for WrestleMania week, and a new episode of his podcast just dropped, featuring Apter’s thoughts on the WrestleMania week so far, WrestleCon and more:
WWE – Snapchat Show
WWE and Snapchat have partnered to launch the new WrestleMania-themed WWE Show program exclusive to the Snapchat app.
The fast-paced show is hosted by Cathy Kelley and offers a complete guide to WrestleMania 33 with comments from WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, Sasha Banks and others. Fans can download the Snapchat app to access the show but it will only be available until 6am on Monday.
WWE Make-a-Wish Party
As seen below, WWE stars Daniel Bryan and Alicia Fox hosted special Make-a-Wish part at Dave & Buster’s in Orlando:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?