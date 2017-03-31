Bayley on Why WWE Fans Feel So Connected to Her, Bill Apter Talks WrestleMania Week, WWE – Snapchat Show, WWE Make-a-Wish Party

Bayley on Why WWE Fans Feel So Connected to Her WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bayley recently spoke with USA Today’s “For The Win” to promote WrestleMania 33, and below is what The Champ had to say on her connection with the WWE fans: “I still try to figure that out myself. The way I feel connected to them — and it might feel different than the way they feel connected to me or it might be the same – I still feel like I’m such a fan. Every time I come out I can’t believe that I’m here and I really do remember just the feeling of being at WWE shows. Maybe they can sense that, maybe not. Every time I give out a shirt or a headband or just give a hug to one of the kids or high-five to one of the dudes wearing my headband, I just remember how cool it was to have my favorite superstars just look at a sign I spent all night making or point in my direction. It would make my whole night. I want to give back. I’m so excited to be there so I can’t imagine how they feel. I get to do this all the time, you know?” Bill Apter Talks WrestleMania Week Bill Apter is live in Orlando, FL for WrestleMania week, and a new episode of his podcast just dropped, featuring Apter’s thoughts on the WrestleMania week so far, WrestleCon and more: Ep 20 of Is Wrestling Fixed w/ @apter1wrestling is now LIVE! #WrestleMania@WZRebel#RAW#SDLivehttps://t.co/95E6xM5d7n via @audioBoom — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) March 31, 2017 WWE – Snapchat Show WWE and Snapchat have partnered to launch the new WrestleMania-themed WWE Show program exclusive to the Snapchat app. The fast-paced show is hosted by Cathy Kelley and offers a complete guide to WrestleMania 33 with comments from WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, Sasha Banks and others. Fans can download the Snapchat app to access the show but it will only be available until 6am on Monday. WWE Make-a-Wish Party As seen below, WWE stars Daniel Bryan and Alicia Fox hosted special Make-a-Wish part at Dave & Buster’s in Orlando: We’re with @MakeAWish kids celebrating @WrestleMania. @WWEDanielBryan and @AliciaFoxy met this real hero, Abigail! pic.twitter.com/1KyBIdRBDa — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 30, 2017 Dean & Daniel Bryan are introduced for a special @daveandbusters #MakeAWish signing! @makeawishamerica – WWE Instagram Video pic.twitter.com/ntgnxZbJPI — Dean-Ambrose.Net (@DeanAmbroseNet) March 30, 2017