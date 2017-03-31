Exclusive WrestleMania AXXESS Day One Photo Gallery, Lilian Garcia Wins Big on Game Show, Goldust Debuting New WrestleMania Paint Scheme

Goldust Debuting New Paint Scheme

WWE star Goldust noted on Twitter that he will be using a new paint scheme when he competes in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff show:

Which reminds me, new paint scheme for #wrestlemania ! @wwe — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) March 31, 2017

Lilian Garcia Wins Big on Game Show

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia was on today’s episode of “The Price Is Right”. At the end of the show, Garcia won a $10,000 trip to London. There was no mention of her WWE fame during their broadcast.

Exclusive WrestleMania AXXESS Day One Photo Gallery

Below is an exclusive gallery of images from yesterday’s WrestleMania AXXESS, courtesy of WZ’s Nick Hausman: