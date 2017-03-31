Ryback & Colt Cabana Squash Beef For CM Punk Podcast (Video), Jim Ross Congratulates Kurt Angle (Photo)

WrestlePro

The following video features highlights from WrestlePro’s live event at Wrestlecon last night featuring Colt Cabana and Ryback.

The two started the match with Cabana trying to shake hands and asking if they were cool with each other, with the narrative being reference to Colt Cabana & CM Punk’s infamous November 2014 episode of the Art of Wrestling podcast where some disparaging remarks were made about Ryback’s work with Punk. Colt asked if they were ‘good’ and Ryback said he’d find out, then appeared to bury the hatchet after the match.

Ryback called Cabana back into the ring after the match, and said Cabana gave CM Punk a platform and let him say a lot of negative things that deeply affected him. Ryback said he used this to exorcise some things, and he said he forgave Cabana, who he called a hell of a fighter before raising his hand.

Jim Ross Congratulates Kurt Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross congratulated Kurt Angle for his Hall of Fame induction tonight, as seen below.