WWE Star Confirms WrestleMania 33 Will Be His Last, Goldberg & Lesnar’s Road to ‘Mania, Is Bayley Nervous Heading into WrestleMania? (Videos)

WWE Star Confirms WrestleMania 33 Will Be His Last

As noted, original plans called for WWE star Big Show to face Shaquille O’Neal at WrestleMania 33 this Sunday, as Show has said on a number of occasions that he wants one more big WrestleMania match before he retires. Despite the Shaq match falling through, Big Show confirmed on the The Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Sirius Radio Show today that Wrestlemania 33 will be his last WrestleMania.

Is Bayley Nervous Heading into WrestleMania?

WWE has released the following video featuring Raw Women’s Champion Bayley discussing whether or not she is nervous heading into WrestleMania:

Goldberg & Lesnar’s Road to ‘Mania

WWE has also released the following video looking at Brock Lesnar and Goldberg’s road to WrestleMania 33: