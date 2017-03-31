Backstage Update on WrestleMania 33 Plans Changing, New Match Scheduled to Close the Show

As noted, the original plan for WrestleMania 33 was to have Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg for the Universal Title close the PPV, but that has apparently changed.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns will most likely be the final match at WrestleMania 33. The change was made due to WWE gauging fan interest in the PPV, and Reigns vs The Undertaker is reportedly the match in which most fans seem to be interested. As always, Vince McMahon could change his mind several times between now and Sunday, but the current plan is for Reigns vs The Dead Man to headline WrestleMania 33.

