Rumor on Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE Main Roster Debut, Nakamura Talks Takeover, What Bad Luck Befell Roman Reigns This Week? (Videos)

Backstage News on Shinsuke Nakamura on the WWE Main Roster
For what it’s worth, SportsKeeda is reporting Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to make his WWE main roster debut on next Tuesday’s post-WrestleMania Smackdown Live.
Nakamura Talks Takeover
In related news, WWE has released the following video featuring Nakamura at WrestleMania AXXESS, and discussing his match against Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover Orlando tomorrow night:
Roman Reigns Has Bad Luck This Week
WWE has also released the following video featuring Roman Reigns revealing a mishap with his suit during WrestleMania week at AXXESS:
bobby roodeNxt takeover orlandoRoman ReignsShinsuke NakamuravideoWrestleMania AXXESSWWEWWE SmackdownHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?