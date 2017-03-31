Rumor on Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE Main Roster Debut, Nakamura Talks Takeover, What Bad Luck Befell Roman Reigns This Week? (Videos)

Backstage News on Shinsuke Nakamura on the WWE Main Roster

For what it’s worth, SportsKeeda is reporting Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to make his WWE main roster debut on next Tuesday’s post-WrestleMania Smackdown Live.

Nakamura Talks Takeover

In related news, WWE has released the following video featuring Nakamura at WrestleMania AXXESS, and discussing his match against Bobby Roode at NXT Takeover Orlando tomorrow night:

Roman Reigns Has Bad Luck This Week

WWE has also released the following video featuring Roman Reigns revealing a mishap with his suit during WrestleMania week at AXXESS: