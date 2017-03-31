Did Tyler Bate Successfully Defend His WWE UK Title? As noted, Tyler Bate defended the WWE UK Title against Mark Andrews at today’s PROGRESS event in Orlando. The match finish saw Andrews hit a stunner after he reversed a suplex attempt by Bate. Bate kicked out of the pin attempt at two, then hit Andrews with the Tyler Driver 97 for the three count to successfully defend his Title. Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette Face to Face Today Michael “PS” Hayes noted on Twitter that he, Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff just filmed a new episode of “Table for 3” which will air on WWE Network: Just did Table for 3 with Bischoff and Cornette, 1st time Eric and Corny had spoke in over 24 years!!! Never been a Table for 3 like this!!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) March 31, 2017 Photos of Hulk Hogan’s New Beach Shop WZ was on location at Hulk Hogan’s new Beach Shop, which had its grand opening in Orlando yesterday. Below are some photos: #Hulkamania or #Hollywood? They’re both here at Hogan’s Beach Shop in Orlando! A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Mar 31, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT This is where the power lies, BROTHER! Hogan’s Beach Shop right around the corner from the WrestleCon arena! A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Mar 31, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT