Did Tyler Bate Successfully Defend His WWE UK Title?
As noted, Tyler Bate defended the WWE UK Title against Mark Andrews at today’s PROGRESS event in Orlando. The match finish saw Andrews hit a stunner after he reversed a suplex attempt by Bate. Bate kicked out of the pin attempt at two, then hit Andrews with the Tyler Driver 97 for the three count to successfully defend his Title.
Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette Face to Face Today
Michael “PS” Hayes noted on Twitter that he, Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff just filmed a new episode of “Table for 3” which will air on WWE Network:
Photos of Hulk Hogan’s New Beach Shop
WZ was on location at Hulk Hogan’s new Beach Shop, which had its grand opening in Orlando yesterday. Below are some photos:
