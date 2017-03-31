Gail Kim Reveals Why She Has Been Off Impact Wrestling, If She Will Be Returning, How She Feels About New Impact Management and More

Former WCW announcer David Penzer spoke with TNA Knockout Gail Kim at WrestleCon earlier today, and the following video has been released by Hannibal TV. During the interview, Kim reveals she has been off Impact Wrestling due to injury, but that she will be returning to TV soon.

On the new Impact Wrestling management, Kim says she is really happy. Kim noted that the last time Jeff Jarrett was in charge of Impact Wrestling, it was some of the best years of the company, so she feels very excited to have Jarrett back on board.

Kim also discusses her husband Robert Irvine’s “Restaurant Impossible” show, and if the show will be returning to TV. You can check out Kim’s entire interview below: