WrestleZone Radio is proud to present the latest episode of Impact Rebellion!
Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes
In this week’s edition of your Impact Rebellion Big Ray and Bin Hamin are joined by former OVW world Heavyweight Champion and Rip Rogers’ guy Chris Silvio!
This week’s Impact featured:
This episode also features the latest installment of Breaking Kayfabe w/ Okayfabe! This week Conor gives us his opinions on how Impact Wrestling should move forward in their evolution, The Hardys reincarnating the TNA titles and what Aron Rex has done with Impact Wrestling.
You can listen to the more pro wrestling audio from the WrestleZone Radio archives in the embedded audio player below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?