WWE Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan recently spoke with James Delow of the Gorilla Position podcast and radio show. During the interview, Bryan spoke about a potential return at next year’s WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans and suggested he wouldn’t want to face The Miz above the other talents on the roster right now. You can check out a clip of the interview below, and the full interview will drop on Saturday night. On a possible match against The Miz in WWE, Bryan had the following to say: “If you can convince these guys [WWE] to let me do it, I’d love to do it. Although I don’t know if I’d really want to go against The Miz. When you look at the people around here, you got Nakamura over there, AJ Styles, all the different people. So, yeah, great story and that might be the match that people would most want to see because they’d love to see me punch him in the face, I’d love to punch him in the face, but they don’t let me punch people in the face anymore. It’s not my deal anymore.” Follow Gorilla Position on Twitter: @WWEGP