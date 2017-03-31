According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross will once again get behind a WWE headset at WrestleMania 33 after agreeing to the idea weeks ago. At this point, it’s unclear which match he’ll be doing play-by-play for.

However, one can only assume they’d want his legendary voice for Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg or Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker.

For those unaware, Ross was forced to retire from WWE in 2013 after a panel he hosted went awry.

It’s believed JR will also be appearing on WWE Network programs in the future.