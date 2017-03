WZ’s Nick Hausman is live at the Amway Center in Orlando for tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and below are first look photos of the set and inside of the venue: First look inside the #wwe Hall of Fame ceremony in Orlando! A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Mar 31, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT Photos of the #wwe Hall of Fame red carpet in Orlando! A post shared by WrestleZone (@wrestlezonecom) on Mar 31, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT