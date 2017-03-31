More Details on Jim Ross Returning to WWE, Which WrestleMania 33 Match Will He Call?

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross will return to WWE TV to call a match at WrestleMania 33. PWInsider.com has confirmed Ross will call the Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg bout at the PPV.

Ross reportedly signed a new WWE deal which will see him used for material on the WWE Network and occasional appearances on WWE TV to call matches. No word yet on how often Ross will appear on TV.

The new deal was offered and signed before Ross’ wife Jan passed away earlier this month, perhaps as long as 5 weeks ago.