Seth Rollins Returns to the Gym, Offers an Update on His Health Heading into WrestleMania, Reflects on the Success of The Shield (Videos)

As noted, Seth Rollins revealed yesterday that he is battling illness heading into WrestleMania 33, and WWE has released the following video of Rollins returning to the gym:

WWE has also released footage of Rollins addressing the media at AXXESS, and he offers an update on his condition. Rollins says he feels better than he did yesterday, and he hopes he’s on the upswing of his illness:

In the next AXXESS video, Seth Rollins reflects on the success of The Shield in WWE: