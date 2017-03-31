WWE Confirms WrestleMania 33 Match Change, Daniel Bryan & Kurt Angle Debate Dream Match, New Day and Lana Tour Orlando (Videos)

Nick Paglino
wrestlemania 33

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

WWE Confirms WrestleMania 33 Match Change

It was confirmed on tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame pre-show that the Smackdown Women’s Title match was moved from the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show to the main card.

Daniel Bryan & Kurt Angle Debate Dream Match

WWE has released the following video featuring Daniel Bryan and Kurt Angle debating a dream WrestleMania match:

New Day and Lana Tour Orlando

WWE has also released more videos of The New Day and Lana touring Orlando and its numerous attractions:

Daniel BryanKurt Anglelanathe new dayvideoWrestleMania 33WWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"