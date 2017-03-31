WWE Confirms WrestleMania 33 Match Change

It was confirmed on tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame pre-show that the Smackdown Women’s Title match was moved from the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show to the main card.

Daniel Bryan & Kurt Angle Debate Dream Match

WWE has released the following video featuring Daniel Bryan and Kurt Angle debating a dream WrestleMania match:

New Day and Lana Tour Orlando

WWE has also released more videos of The New Day and Lana touring Orlando and its numerous attractions: