WWE Confirms WrestleMania 33 Match Change
It was confirmed on tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame pre-show that the Smackdown Women’s Title match was moved from the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show to the main card.
Daniel Bryan & Kurt Angle Debate Dream Match
WWE has released the following video featuring Daniel Bryan and Kurt Angle debating a dream WrestleMania match:
New Day and Lana Tour Orlando
WWE has also released more videos of The New Day and Lana touring Orlando and its numerous attractions:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?