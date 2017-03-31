WWE Hall of Fame Inductees Get Their Rings From Vince McMahon, Seth Rollins’ Mom Talks HHH Match, Bayley Hugs It Out with Fans (Videos)

Seth Rollins’ Mom on HHH Match

WWE star Seth Rollins’ family is in Orlando to support him at WrestleMania 33, and WWE has released the following video featuring Rollins’ mother weighing-in on how she’s feeling about Rollins’ Holds Harmless match against Triple H at WrestleMania 33:

WWE Hall of Fame Inductees Get Their Rings From Vince McMahon

WWE has also released footage of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductees receiving their rings from Vince McMahon:

Bayley Hugs It Out with Fans

WWE has also released the following video featuring Bayley hugging it out with fans at WrestleMania AXXESS: