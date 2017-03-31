Backstage WWE Hall of Fame Videos With Cornette, DDP and More, Cathy Kelley Plays “Guess That Uso”, WWE – Special Olympics Footage (Videos)

Backstage WWE Hall of Fame Videos With Cornette, DDP and More

WWE has released the following videos featuring 2017 WWE Hall of Famers and inductors backstage before the ceremony.

Diamond Dallas Page feels unstoppable before WWE Hall of Fame 2017:

Jim Cornette is ready to induct The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express:

Eric Bischoff is happy to share in Diamond Dallas Page’s big night:

Theodore Long is speechless before his WWE Hall of Fame induction:

WWE – Special Olympics Footage

As noted, WWE stars participated in a Special Olympics Unified basketball game yesterday, and below is footage from the game:

Cathy Kelley Plays “Guess That Uso”

Cathy Kelley plays a game of “Guess That Uso” with Hall of Fame tickets on the line at WWE Axxess: