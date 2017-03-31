Kurt Angle Gets Hall of Fame Ring, Bayley & Carmella Reunite at HOF (Videos), NXT Takeover Hype Videos with Asuka, Nakamura, Black & More

Kurt Angle Gets Hall of Fame Ring
WWE has released the following video featuring Kurt Angle receiving his WWE Hall of Fame ring:
NXT Takeover Hype Videos with Asuka, Nakamura, Aleister Black, More
WWE has released the following NXT Takeover Orlando hype videos.
Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – NXT Championship Match:
The Authors of Pain vs. #DIY vs. The Revival – Triple Threat Elimination NXT Tag Team Championship Match:
Aleister Black is ready for NXT TakeOver:
Asuka vs. Ember Moon – NXT Women’s Championship Match:
Bayley & Carmella Reunite at HOF
WWE has posted the following footage of Bayley and Carmella reuniting at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony:
