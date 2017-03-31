Kurt Angle Gets Hall of Fame Ring, Bayley & Carmella Reunite at HOF (Videos), NXT Takeover Hype Videos with Asuka, Nakamura, Black & More

Nick Paglino

kurt angle

Kurt Angle Gets Hall of Fame Ring

WWE has released the following video featuring Kurt Angle receiving his WWE Hall of Fame ring:

NXT Takeover Hype Videos with Asuka, Nakamura, Aleister Black, More

WWE has released the following NXT Takeover Orlando hype videos.

Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – NXT Championship Match:

The Authors of Pain vs. #DIY vs. The Revival – Triple Threat Elimination NXT Tag Team Championship Match:

Aleister Black is ready for NXT TakeOver:

Asuka vs. Ember Moon – NXT Women’s Championship Match:

Bayley & Carmella Reunite at HOF

WWE has posted the following footage of Bayley and Carmella reuniting at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony:

Aleister BlackAsukaBayleycarmellaKurt AngleNxt takeover orlandoShinsuke NakamuravideoWWEWWE Hall of Fame
