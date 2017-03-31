Legendary Luchador Sends Daniel Bryan a Mask, Tony Chimel’s Great HOF Cameo (Videos), Dairy Company Congratulates Kurt Angle

Dairy Company Congratulates Kurt Angle

In recognition of his contributions to “milk chugging”, Dairy Good congratulated Kurt Angle on his 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction:

Oh it’s true! Congrats @RealKurtAngle on your @WWE Hall of Fame induction! Next time, try to drink more of the milk. #WWEHOFpic.twitter.com/6auYKc5nMR — Dairy Good (@DairyGood) April 1, 2017

Legendary Luchador Sends Daniel Bryan a Mask

Mexican wrestling legend Blue Panther sent a signed mask to Daniel Bryan in Orlando for WrestleMania this week and Bryan responded with the following:

The legendary Blue Panther sent me a signed mask and video message inviting me to wrestle and exchange knowledge with him. Incredible! https://t.co/xduMd9dEg0 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 31, 2017

Adivina de quién es súper fan @WWEDanielBryan? #Bluepanther le envía un regalo muy especial al Gerente General de #SDLive! #WrestleManiapic.twitter.com/GTrwEcOIMD — WWE Español (@wweespanol) March 31, 2017

Tony Chimel’s Great HOF Cameo

As seen at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony tonight, Tony Chimel made a cameo appearance during Beth Phoenix’s speech to do his famous ring entrance announcement for WWE Hall of Famer and Phoenix’s husband, Edge. You can check out footage of Chimel’s appearance below: