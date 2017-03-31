Legendary Luchador Sends Daniel Bryan a Mask, Tony Chimel’s Great HOF Cameo (Videos), Dairy Company Congratulates Kurt Angle

Dairy Company Congratulates Kurt Angle
In recognition of his contributions to “milk chugging”, Dairy Good congratulated Kurt Angle on his 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction:
Legendary Luchador Sends Daniel Bryan a Mask
Mexican wrestling legend Blue Panther sent a signed mask to Daniel Bryan in Orlando for WrestleMania this week and Bryan responded with the following:
Tony Chimel’s Great HOF Cameo
As seen at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony tonight, Tony Chimel made a cameo appearance during Beth Phoenix’s speech to do his famous ring entrance announcement for WWE Hall of Famer and Phoenix’s husband, Edge. You can check out footage of Chimel’s appearance below:
