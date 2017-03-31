More on Jim Ross – WWE Return

As noted, Jim Ross will be returning to WWE to call a match at WrestleMania 33, and PWInsider.com is reporting the match will be Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is now reporting that Ross will be a part of the WrestleMania 33 broadcast but that was the only part of the story that he could confirm at this point. As we reported earlier, it’s now believed that Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker will close WrestleMania and Ross calling that match would add to the speculation of Sunday being Taker’s final match.

Rock ‘N Roll Express Make WrestleMania Prediction

WWE has released the following video featuring The Rock ‘N Roll Express and Jim Cornette predicting the Ladder match at WrestleMania 33 from backstage at tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame:

The Miz’s Dad Replaces Tom Phillips at HOF

WWE has also released the following video, featuring The Miz’s Dad replaceing Tom Phillips on the red carpet at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony: