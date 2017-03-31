Meet the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Inductees, Alexa Bliss Brings Her Mom to the WWE HOF, More Footage of Ric Flair Statue (Videos)

Nick Paglino
alexa bliss

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Meet the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Inductees

WWE has released the following video, taking a look at this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Legacy inductees:

Alexa Bliss Brings Her Mom to the WWE HOF

WWE has also released the following video featuring Alexa Bliss and her mother at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony:

More Footage of Ric Flair Statue

As noted, WWE debuted a new Ric Flair statue at day one of the WrestleMania AXXESS events, and WWE has released the following video offering a closer look at the statue and the celebration which took place in the ring at AXXESS:

Alexa BlissRic FlairvideoWrestleMania AXXESSWWEWWE Hall of Fame
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"