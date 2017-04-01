Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover Orlando; Nakamura vs Roode, Nigel McGuinness Appearing, WZ Live Coverage Details

Nick Paglino

nxt takeover orlando

Below is the final card for tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover Orlando special airing on WWE Network. Be sure to join us for complete, LIVE coverage of NXT Takeover Orlando beginning with the pre-show tonight at 7:30pm EST. The pre-show panel will feature Nigel McGuinness, Charly Caruso and Sam Roberts.

NXT Championship Match:
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode (c)

NXT Women’s Championship Match: 
Ember Moon vs. Asuka (c)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match:
The Revival vs #DIY vs The Authors of Pain (c)

Aleister Black vs Andrade “Cien” Almas

Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs SAnitY

