Below is the final card for tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover Orlando special airing on WWE Network. Be sure to join us for complete, LIVE coverage of NXT Takeover Orlando beginning with the pre-show tonight at 7:30pm EST. The pre-show panel will feature Nigel McGuinness, Charly Caruso and Sam Roberts.
NXT Championship Match:
NXT Women’s Championship Match:
NXT Tag Team Championship Match:
Aleister Black vs Andrade “Cien” Almas
Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Ruby Riot vs SAnitY
Aleister Black vs Andrade "Cien" Almas