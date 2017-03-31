Maria Menounos & Natalya Talk Beth Phoenix

WWE has released the following video featuring Maria Menounos and Natalya discussing Beth Phoenix’s impact on women’s wrestling backstage at the WWE Hall of Fame:

The New Day Gives a Sneak Peak of WrestleMania 33 Set

WWE has also released the following video featuring The New Day offering a sneak peek at the WrestleMania 33 set in Orlando:

Tony Chimel on His HOF Cameo

WWE has also released backstage footage of Tony Chimel discussing his Hall of Fame cameo during Beth Phoenix’s speech: