WWE has released the following video of Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page after his induction in Orlando last night. During the video, an emotional Page talks about WWE Legend Dusty Rhodes, their close friendship and how Dusty led him to greatness:

WWE has also released footage of WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bayley speaking with Beth Phoenix after her WWE Hall of Fame induction tonight:

WWE has also released the following video featuring a milk soaked Kurt Angle celebrating his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight:

For complete 2017 WWE Hall of Fame coverage, including detailed recaps of all the speeches made at tonight’s ceremony, click here.