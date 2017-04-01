More Exclusive AXESSS Photos
WWE star Randy Orton is celebrating his 37th birthday today.
Cedric Alexander on Alicia Fox Story Line
WWE 205 Live star Cedric Alexander recently spoke with Charlotte Magazine to promote WrestleMania 33, and during the interview Alexander had the following to say on why he finds it comical that he was paired with Alicia Fox earlier this year:
WrestleMania AXXESS Match Results
The following are match results from Friday’s WrestleMania AXXESS, along with photos from this year’s AXXESS events:
-WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate retained over Joseph Conners
