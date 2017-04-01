More Exclusive AXESSS Photos WWE star Randy Orton is celebrating his 37th birthday today. Cedric Alexander on Alicia Fox Story Line WWE 205 Live star Cedric Alexander recently spoke with Charlotte Magazine to promote WrestleMania 33, and during the interview Alexander had the following to say on why he finds it comical that he was paired with Alicia Fox earlier this year: “It’s funny, because I had joked around for years that if I were to ever have a fake romance with one of the ladies on the roster it would’ve been Alicia Fox. It was a joke. I didn’t think much of it … And yeah, it happened. It was awkward for a while, but we eventually came to understanding that it’s work, it’s not real, we’re not really dating.” WrestleMania AXXESS Match Results The following are match results from Friday’s WrestleMania AXXESS, along with photos from this year’s AXXESS events: -WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate retained over Joseph Conners

-Pete Dunne defeated Mark Andrews (PROGRESS)

-Aliyah and Liv Morgan defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

-Toni Storm defeated Jenni (PROGRESS)

-Jimmy Havoc defeated TK Cooper (PROGRESS)

-Macey Estrella defeated Daria Berenato