Former WWE star Wade Barrett spoke with Hannibal TV during WrestleCon over WrestleMania weekend, and below are some highlights:

On why he has been absent from wrestling since leaving WWE:

“I decided to take a year off. I was pretty unhappy with WWE when I left there, so I wanted a little bit of a break from the business. So I’ve been doing some acting, some appearances, some other stuff, some travel, and generally enjoying myself.”

On if he plans to return to wrestling:

“Yeah 100%. I needed to take some time away, I wanted to leave it until I actually missed the business, until I came back and I feel like the past few months I’ve really been missing it, so I’ve been speaking to some people in The UK. You’ve got WCPW, I’m doing a lot of talk with them over in April, and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Barrett also reveals his favorite WrestleMania moment and you can check it out in the video below: