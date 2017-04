Kevin Sullivan was a guest on Hannibal TV during WrestleCon and talked about his time at WCW. You can read highlights below: On WCW: “The thing was, I have to thank Vince McMahon, because it was his talent that I was using. He was the one that got them over. I had Hulk Hogan. I had Kevin Nash. I had Scott Hall. I had a guy that is overlooked, X-Pac. The only person that was in the Kliq and the nWo. He’s a guy that gets looked over. We had them all and it just worked. Hogan turned heel and Randy [Savage] turned heel. It was a great time, and I had great baby faces.” Read: Wade Barrett on Why He’s Been Absent From Wrestling On Hulk Hogan turning heel: “I had him in my house. Everybody was telling me ‘you can’t do it. You can’t do it. You’re gonna kill yourself.’ It revitalized Hulk, because at that time Mean Gene [Okerlund] did something amazing. One night in Chicago he came down to interview Hogan and they boo’d him and Gene said ‘you can hear the somber mood here.’ So I went to him and I said ‘you gotta turn, you gotta turn.’ Hulk stayed in the bedroom, I had another spare bedroom, and I wouldn’t let his agent sleep in the bed. I made him sleep on the couch. To the last minute he was trying to keep him baby face. I arrived at the building and during the semifinal I didn’t want anybody to get to him and he went out, and history was written back then.” On Creating the Bill Goldberg Character: “I was the one that started Bill Goldberg. I was the one that started the streak. I changed him into a Mike Tyson with the short boots, the black tights. Before that he was dressed up like an Atlanta Falcon.” You can watch the entire interview below: