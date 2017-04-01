John Cena and Nikki Bella Backstage Hall of Fame Video, Notable Names Attend Last Night’s Ceremony, Fan Complaints at the Amway Center

Notable Names Attend Last Night’s Ceremony

According to PWInsider.com, amongst the names in attendance for last night’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony were Rob Van Dam, Terri Runnels, Bruno Sammartino, Magnus, Thea Trinidad, Shaul Guerrero, Jimmy Garvin, Sgt. Slaughter, Sting, Kelly Kelly, Eve Torres-Gracie, The Rock’s mother Ata Johnson, Bob Backlund and The Godfather.

Fan Complaints at the Amway Center

PWInsider also reports there were numerous complaints from fans seated in the upper levels that they were unable to hear the speeches. Many of the complaining fans were moved to areas of the arena with better audio.

John Cena and Nikki Bella Backstage Hall of Fame Video

Below is a backstage video of John Cena and Nikki Bella at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, following Beth Phoenix’s induction speech: