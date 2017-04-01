Hardcore TNA Legends PPV Airing Tonight feat. Samoa Joe & More, Top 10 Moves That Defeated Undertaker (Video), Live Stream of WrestleCon

Hardcore TNA Legends PPV Airing Tonight

The FITE App will be streaming day two of WrestleCon beginning at 1pm EST, and below is a preview. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.

Join #PWRShow host Dameon Nelson and FITE TV’s SoCalVal as they report LIVE from #Wrestlecon in Orlando! Featuring exclusive interviews with top stars in pro wrestling including Kevin Nash, Billy Gunn, Al Snow and more! Preview the star-studded Wrestlecon schedule and witness in depth analysis of matches occurring over the weekend at Wrestlecon, #ROHSupercard, NXT and Wrestlemania. We encourage you to join the fun and get interactive with our hosts by tweeting your questions and comments to @FITETV using hashtag #Wrestlecon!

Also on The FITE App tonight, the TNA Legends: Hardcore Matches 2 PPV will be airing, beginning at 8pm EST. Below is a preview for that event:

And don’t forget to order tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor PPV in the video player below, then return to the site tonight at 6:30pm EST to watch the event right here on WZ!

Below is WWE’s latest top 10 video, looking at moves that defeated The Undertaker: