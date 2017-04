Sheamus Update Sheamus received a cut above his eye that needed to be stitched after Monday Night Raw. He posted photos of the scar which you can see below: Top o’ the mornin’ to ya @WWECesaro… #Wrestlemania international media starts now. pic.twitter.com/LdroTWhDBm — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 31, 2017 Someone say Tin of Fruit? #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/8vWKzNvHSZ — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 31, 2017 Jimmy Hart “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart spoke with Hannibal TV at WrestleCon and you can read highlights below: On how he got into wrestling I started at Treadwell High School Jerry “The King” Lawler went to Treadwell, I went to Treadwell. I went into music and he went into wrestling. One day I was back from my tour with The Beach Boys and Sonny & Cher, with Dick Clark. I’m not name dropping, this is all the truth. So I got back from that and all of the sudden Jerry Lawler calls me and asks me to cut a wrestling album, which I did. And the next thing you know we became bestie buddies and the next thing you know I’m managing him in Memphis, Tennessee. On his favorite WrestleMania WrestleMania One. Because if it had not been succesful none of this in here would be happening today. You can watch the entire interview with Hart below: