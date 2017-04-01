More WrestleMania Axxess Match Results (Photos and Video), Chris Jericho’s April Fools Joke, John Cena Comments on Inducting Kurt Angle

More WrestleMania Axxess Match Results

The following matches took place at this morning’s WrestleMania AXXESS session, and you can check out footage of the bouts above:

-Mustafa Ali and Rich Swann defeated South Pacific Power Trip

-Kishan Raftar defeated Chris Atkins

-TJ Perkins defeated Drew Gulak

-Toni Storm defeated Jimmy in a Progress Women’s Match

-Brian Kendrick defeated Jack Gallagher

-Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari

Chris Jericho’s April Fools Joke

Chris Jericho posted his annual April Fool’s joke on social media, and you can check it out below:

Bad news guys….tore up my Anke in training and it doesn’t look good. Doc says my match for #Wrestlemania is off…https://t.co/DcSqex0heo — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) April 1, 2017

John Cena Comments on Inducting Kurt Angle into HOF

John Cena Tweeted the following on inducting Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame last night: