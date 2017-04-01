More WrestleMania Axxess Match Results (Photos and Video), Chris Jericho’s April Fools Joke, John Cena Comments on Inducting Kurt Angle

More WrestleMania Axxess Match Results
The following matches took place at this morning’s WrestleMania AXXESS session, and you can check out footage of the bouts above:
-Mustafa Ali and Rich Swann defeated South Pacific Power Trip
Chris Jericho’s April Fools Joke
Chris Jericho posted his annual April Fool’s joke on social media, and you can check it out below:
John Cena Comments on Inducting Kurt Angle into HOF
John Cena Tweeted the following on inducting Kurt Angle into the WWE Hall of Fame last night:
