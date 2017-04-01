Seth Rollins Gets Fan Support at Axxess, Meets Bayley Fan Izzy (Videos), Massive Attendance for Roman Reigns at Axxess, Lilly Singh

Reigns Mobbed at Axxess Signing
According to WZ correspondents, Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania Axxess signing is currently mobbed with fans, and fans began arriving up to 2 hours before the signing began. WWE is reportedly using Samoa Joe’s signing area to hold fans who are still queued up for Roman Reigns.
YouTube Star at WrestleMania
YouTube star Lilly Singh is set to film content in Orlando this week and attend WrestleMania 33, and she noted on Twitter that despite almost missing the event, she has landed in Orlando:
Seth Rollins Axxess Videos
WWE has released the following videos of Seth Rollins greeting fans at WrestleMania Axxess:
Seth Rollins gets support from his fans at WrestleMania Axxess:
Seth Rollins meets Bayley’s biggest fan, Izzy:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?