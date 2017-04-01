Seth Rollins Gets Fan Support at Axxess, Meets Bayley Fan Izzy (Videos), Massive Attendance for Roman Reigns at Axxess, Lilly Singh

Reigns Mobbed at Axxess Signing

According to WZ correspondents, Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania Axxess signing is currently mobbed with fans, and fans began arriving up to 2 hours before the signing began. WWE is reportedly using Samoa Joe’s signing area to hold fans who are still queued up for Roman Reigns.

YouTube Star at WrestleMania

YouTube star Lilly Singh is set to film content in Orlando this week and attend WrestleMania 33, and she noted on Twitter that despite almost missing the event, she has landed in Orlando:

Orlando, I just landed and am heading straight to the show. I need you to be hella rowdy to wake me up today!! Can’t wait x who’s coming? — Lilly | #BawseBook (@IISuperwomanII) April 1, 2017

Seth Rollins Axxess Videos

WWE has released the following videos of Seth Rollins greeting fans at WrestleMania Axxess:

Seth Rollins gets support from his fans at WrestleMania Axxess:

Seth Rollins meets Bayley’s biggest fan, Izzy: