The Big Show Retiring After WrestleMania
As noted, WWE star Big Show recently revealed on an episode of Jim Norton and Sam Roberts’ podcast that WrestleMania 33 will be his last. David Schilling of Bleacher Report has confirmed that this will be The Big Show’s last WrestleMania, and while it has been reported that Big Show will be retiring after his WWE contract expires, it seems that he will retire after WrestleMania 33. You can read highlights from the BR interview below:
Big Show on the end of his career:
Big Show on fan criticisms that he isn’t good in the ring:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?