The Big Show Retiring After WrestleMania As noted, WWE star Big Show recently revealed on an episode of Jim Norton and Sam Roberts’ podcast that WrestleMania 33 will be his last. David Schilling of Bleacher Report has confirmed that this will be The Big Show’s last WrestleMania, and while it has been reported that Big Show will be retiring after his WWE contract expires, it seems that he will retire after WrestleMania 33. You can read highlights from the BR interview below: ‘I liked being the monster.’ The Big Show is calling it a career after WrestleMania. It’s been some journey. #BRmag https://t.co/l7sX99UsaE pic.twitter.com/ViSJZRCeCm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 31, 2017 Big Show on the end of his career: “My career is winding down. I didn’t mind being 480, 500 pounds when I was full-time as the Big Show,” he tells B/R Mag. “I liked being the monster that was bigger than everybody around me. As your career evolves, there are other monsters that are coming in—and my time is done.” Big Show on fan criticisms that he isn’t good in the ring: “It wasn’t one of those kinds of things where I thought I’d get in and be a star,” he says. “I never thought I’d be good enough. I really didn’t. There’s probably some fans out there who say I’m still not good enough, and that’s OK. But I’ve made it 22 years, so kiss my big ass.”