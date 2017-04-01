William Regal Makes Major Announcement Regarding NXT Titles at Takeover Orlando Tonight, Tyler Bate Defends at Axxess (Video)

During today’s WrestleMania Axxess events, NXT General Manager William Regal announced that he will be presenting the winners of tonight’s NXT Takeover Orlando matches with new Championship belts. So it appears as if the current champions will be entering tonight’s matches with their old titles, and leaving with new ones.

Additionally, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat conducted a fan Q&A, and the following matches took place:

-Tony Nese defeated Gran Metalik

-Sarah Bridges defeated a new WWE PC recruit

-Tyler Bate defeated Joseph Conners to retain the WWE UK Title. After the bout, Pete Dunne came out and attacked Bate, then grabbed the mic and said he is taking the title from Bate at Axxess tomorrow.

Prior to the above, the following matches took place this morning:

-Mustafa Ali and Rich Swann defeated South Pacific Power Trip

-Kishan Raftar defeated Chris Atkins

-TJ Perkins defeated Drew Gulak

-Toni Storm defeated Jimmy in a Progress Women’s Match

-Brian Kendrick defeated Jack Gallagher

-Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari

You can watch all of today’s Axxess action in the video players below: