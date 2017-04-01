William Regal Makes Major Announcement Regarding NXT Titles at Takeover Orlando Tonight, Tyler Bate Defends at Axxess (Video)

During today’s WrestleMania Axxess events, NXT General Manager William Regal announced that he will be presenting the winners of tonight’s NXT Takeover Orlando matches with new Championship belts. So it appears as if the current champions will be entering tonight’s matches with their old titles, and leaving with new ones.
Additionally, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat conducted a fan Q&A, and the following matches took place:
-Tony Nese defeated Gran Metalik
Prior to the above, the following matches took place this morning:
-Mustafa Ali and Rich Swann defeated South Pacific Power Trip
You can watch all of today’s Axxess action in the video players below:
gran metalikjoseph connersNxt takeover orlandopete dunnetony-neseTyler Batevideowilliam regalWrestleMania AXXESSWWEwwe nxt