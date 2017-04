Women’s Tournament At Axxess, WWE has announced a Women’s Tournament. The WWE has previously done tournaments to for cruiserweights and also the UK tournament. The tournament will take place this summer and will air on the WWE Network. There will be 32 women from 17 countries competing. You can see photos and quotes from WWE.com below: Alexa Bliss on the Women’s Tournament “I speak on behalf of all of us, not just the champions standing before you today, but the entire Women’s division. It’s truly an honor to be part of another significant movement in WWE history,” Bliss said. Women’s Tournament coming to #WWENetwork this summer! @WWE pic.twitter.com/lz3TRcotvb — WWE 2K17 (@WWEgames) April 1, 2017 BREAKING NEWS: A 32-competitor #WomensTournament is coming to @WWENetwork this summer! https://t.co/7HOfH5b4F9 pic.twitter.com/mhu9zjZ4Sr — WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2017 Divas Revolution. Women’s Evolution. And this summer, 32 women from 17 countries compete in a tournament of their own ONLY on @WWENetwork. — Triple H (@TripleH) April 1, 2017