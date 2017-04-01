Bobby Roode Talks His Time in TNA Ryan Dilbert of Bleacher Report recently spoke with NXT Champion Bobby Roode, who had the following to say on his time in TNA: “I got an opportunity there to work with a lot of great guys, to be in the ring with a lot of veterans, to just open my eyes and open my ears to learn from guys like Kurt Angle and Bully Ray and the Hardys,” Roode said. “You get five or 10 minutes or possibly jump in the car with them to ride to the next town for two to three hours and pick their brains. I used that opportunity a lot.” The Onion Parodies WrestleMania Comedy news site The Onion has posted an article announcing the theme for this year’s WrestleMania as “Springtime in Paris”, and below is an article excerpt along with a photo of their “set”: “Come Sunday, all eyes will be on the WWE as we bring you a night of blood, sweat, and Parisian charm,” said [Vince] McMahon, adding that the flagship event would transport its 100,000 spectators to the banks of the River Seine as they take in more than 13 matches, including a Fatal 4-Way elimination. “This will be an unforgettable event packed with some of the baddest men and women in all of professional wrestling surrounded by the grand splendor of the French capital.””It will be simply the most magnificent evening in the history of the WWE,” added McMahon. According to the design plans released by the WWE, the event boasts a specially designed ring with turnbuckles hung from Eiffel Tower replicas and a canvas mat painted with Claude Monet’s Water Lily Pond. Sources also confirmed that the organization had constructed a 20-foot-tall Notre Dame Cathedral on the arena floor to begin each wrestling match with the ringing from its bell tower. WWE Announces WrestleMania 33 Theme Will Be Springtime In Paris https://t.co/FRvNbwNdMa pic.twitter.com/ldOJtx8VyF — Onion Sports Network (@OnionSports) March 31, 2017 Hall of Famer Celebrating Milestone Achievement in WWE WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel Tweeted the following as he celebrates 37 years with WWE: Today I celebrate my 37th year of full time employment with WWE! I’m so fortunate to have enjoyed this run with such a great company! — Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) April 1, 2017