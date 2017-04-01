The Onion Parodies WrestleMania in Paris, Bobby Roode Talks His Time in TNA, Hall of Famer Celebrating Milestone Achievement in WWE

Nick Paglino
wrestlemania

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Bobby Roode Talks His Time in TNA

Ryan Dilbert of Bleacher Report recently spoke with NXT Champion Bobby Roode, who had the following to say on his time in TNA:

“I got an opportunity there to work with a lot of great guys, to be in the ring with a lot of veterans, to just open my eyes and open my ears to learn from guys like Kurt Angle and Bully Ray and the Hardys,” Roode said. “You get five or 10 minutes or possibly jump in the car with them to ride to the next town for two to three hours and pick their brains. I used that opportunity a lot.”

The Onion Parodies WrestleMania

Comedy news site The Onion has posted an article announcing the theme for this year’s WrestleMania as “Springtime in Paris”, and below is an article excerpt along with a photo of their “set”:

“Come Sunday, all eyes will be on the WWE as we bring you a night of blood, sweat, and Parisian charm,” said [Vince] McMahon, adding that the flagship event would transport its 100,000 spectators to the banks of the River Seine as they take in more than 13 matches, including a Fatal 4-Way elimination. “This will be an unforgettable event packed with some of the baddest men and women in all of professional wrestling surrounded by the grand splendor of the French capital.””It will be simply the most magnificent evening in the history of the WWE,” added McMahon.

According to the design plans released by the WWE, the event boasts a specially designed ring with turnbuckles hung from Eiffel Tower replicas and a canvas mat painted with Claude Monet’s Water Lily Pond. Sources also confirmed that the organization had constructed a 20-foot-tall Notre Dame Cathedral on the arena floor to begin each wrestling match with the ringing from its bell tower.

Hall of Famer Celebrating Milestone Achievement in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel Tweeted the following as he celebrates 37 years with WWE:

bobby roodehoward finkelKurt Anglethe hardysTNAWrestleMania 33WWEwwe nxt
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"