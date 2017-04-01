MVP on The Miz’s Attitude in WWE Developmental, Being a Bouncer With Kimbo Slice, Where He Was During the Tokyo Earthquake and More

Former WWE Superstar and successful independent wrestler MVP is the special guest on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 this week, saying how he became a bouncer with Kimbo Slice. MVP also talks about being in developmental with The Miz and not complaining about anything. MVP Talks about how the Miz never complained about being in Developmental: I think it’s weird…umm. I’ll give you an example of the Miz. Very successful, very talented has reached of the highest highs, and I have the upmost respect for him. Cause when we were in developmental down in deep south, you had guys that been around, been a few places who were moaning and complaining about the training. I never heard Mike Mizanin complain not once. Ever. He ran the miles, the squats, the bumps never complained about anything. MVP on where he was during the earthquake that happened in Toyko, Japan: I was in Sinbad but it was in Tokyo and uh 200 hundred miles away but even in Tokyo, Dude that shit was fucking insane, watching building rock and cracks open up in the side of the wall. I was in the shrine. My friend Acvio took me there to give me a tour and what not and we went to this under corner, went to this little kya and I had a big tank of beer. We’re eating and talking and like this is my dream come true, like “ I’m in japan, this is amazing”, and quake starts and at first I started smiling like oh shit my first Japanese earthquake this is cool. And then like shit just started falling off the wall, shit was crashing and Japan is like the third most scientifically active country. MVP Talks about how he became a bouncer with Kimbo Slice: Yeah, that was my first job on South Beach (Miami-Florida)… Kimbo was the first guy that walked up and I saw him and he looked a lot different then too though but… I was like, “Hey man you guys hiring?” and he said, “hold on let me check.” I heard him say, “he’s a big dude we could probably use him.” Then the head guy came out and said, “yeah come back tomorrow night in a black suit.