AOL Looks at Fans Not Watching WWE Due to its Ties with Donald Trump, Miz on Fan Response to His WrestleMania Match, TJ Perkins at Axxess

AOL Looks at Fans Not Watching WWE Due to its Ties with Donald Trump AOL.com has published a new article looking at some WWE fans boycotting the company’s TV product due to WWE’s with President Donald Trump. The article uses comic book writer Aubrey Sitterson, who hosts the Straight Shoot podcast, as an example of a fan who stopped watching and covering WWE, which Sitterson admitted was a “massive decision for the show.” “I’m not boycotting. It’s not a boycott. I’m not stopping watching in order to effect change. I stopped watching because it made me uncomfortable,” said Sitterson. “It was Royal Rumble weekend and the last thing I wanted to do was to sit down on a [Sunday] night to watch a WWE brand Pay-Per-View. And then to go live on my wrestling show — promoting this company that had not only paid for Trump to get into office and do the things he is doing, but in the process had bought Linda McMahon a spot in the administration. It sickened me that I was part of their marketing plan, that I was not only complicit, but that I was helping.” Miz on Fan Response to His WrestleMania Match The Associated Press has published a new article covering WrestleMania 33 this year, and the article features the following quote from The Miz on how fan response has changed since his match with Maryse against John Cena and Nikki Bella was announced: “I do whenever something is there and people are talking about it and making noise about it. Why deny the magic,” he asked. “It’s funny, when it was announced as a mixed-tag match, people were like, you’re kidding me. Cena deserves to go against the Undertaker, Miz deserves to go against the WWE champion. This is below them. And then, once it started, people started going, ‘Oh wait a second,’ people are telling me this is the match people are looking forward to most. People care.” TJ Perkins at Axxess WWE released the following video featuring former Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins taking fans on a tour of the amazing WrestleMania Superstore at Axxess: