AOL Looks at Fans Not Watching WWE Due to its Ties with Donald Trump, Miz on Fan Response to His WrestleMania Match, TJ Perkins at Axxess

AOL Looks at Fans Not Watching WWE Due to its Ties with Donald Trump
AOL.com has published a new article looking at some WWE fans boycotting the company’s TV product due to WWE’s with President Donald Trump. The article uses comic book writer Aubrey Sitterson, who hosts the Straight Shoot podcast, as an example of a fan who stopped watching and covering WWE, which Sitterson admitted was a “massive decision for the show.”
Miz on Fan Response to His WrestleMania Match
The Associated Press has published a new article covering WrestleMania 33 this year, and the article features the following quote from The Miz on how fan response has changed since his match with Maryse against John Cena and Nikki Bella was announced:
TJ Perkins at Axxess
WWE released the following video featuring former Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins taking fans on a tour of the amazing WrestleMania Superstore at Axxess:
