WWE Runs NXT Takeover Injury Angle at WrestleMania Axxess Today, NXT Star Stretchered Out, Zack Ryder Provides Update on His Injury Status

During this morning's WrestleMania Axxess session, Zack Ryder did a Q&A with fans, and WZ's Bill Prichard was in attendance for the event. When asked about his knee injury and when we will see him back in a WWE ring, Ryder said he is meeting with a surgeon after this weekend and he will give an update on his knee very soon. Ryder said to keep up with his journey on his new YouTube show "Z! True Comeback Story." On his favorite moment in WWE, Ryder said WrestleMania 32 was the best night of both his career and his life. Ryder added he was glad his dad was there with him even though he tried putting a stupid hat on him. When asked about getting back into the IC title picture upon his return to WWE, Ryder said he would love to get back to the IC title, but he's not just coming back for that. He's coming for the top title, the WWE Title. After Ryder's Q&A concluded, No Way Jose came out for interview, but he was interrupted by SAnitY, who attacked him. SAnitY roughed Jose up and slammed the ring steps onto his shoulder. Jose was then stretchered out of Axxess, and the ring announcer played it up like we might hear an update before or at Takeover Orlando tonight.