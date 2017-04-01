Kurt Angle Reflects on HOF Induction Following Workout, Kelly Kelly on a Possible Ring Return (Videos), WWE CFO Talks WrestleMania 33 Views

WWE CFO Talks WrestleMania 33 Views

The Stamford Advocate has published a new article containing comments from WWE CFO George Barrios regarding the business WrestleMania 33 will do on Sunday night. Barrios estimated that at least 90% of WWE Network subscribers will watch the show on the Network Sunday night, and he added the event is estimated to have a $100 – $150 million impact on the city of Orlando.

Kurt Angle Reflects on HOF Induction Following Workout

WWE has released the following video featuring Kurt Angle reflecting on his WWE Hall of Fame this morning after a workout session:

Kelly Kelly on a Possible Ring Return

Former WWE star Kelly Kelly spoke with Hannibal TV during WrestleCon, and you can check out her appearance in the video below.

When asked if fans will ever see her back in the ring again, she offered “never say never” as a response: