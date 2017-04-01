Watch Live: Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor PPV; Hardys vs Young Bucks, Daniels Defends, Cody Rhodes vs Jay Lethal and More

Nick Paglino

Tonight at 6:30pm EST, Ring of Honor will be presenting its SuperCard of Honor PPV event live from Lakeland, Florida.

You can order the show and watch it live  through the video player below!

The following is the updated PPV card:

Ring of Honor World Championship
Christopher Daniels (c) vs Dalton Castle

Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match)
The Hardys (c) vs The Young Bucks

Texas Bullrope Match
Cody vs Jay Lethal

The Briscoes & Bully Ray vs Bullet Club (Hangman Page, Tama Tonga and Tanga Roa)

Dragon Lee & Jay White vs Volador Jr. & Will Ospreay

Ring of Honor Television Championship
Marty Scurll (c) vs Adam Cole

Frankie Kazarian vs Punishment Martinez

The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Vinny Marseglia) vs. Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young

For ticket information visit www.ROHWrestling.com. Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard will also be on hand live at the event in Lakeland providing on site updates and other exclusive content.

ROH Supercard of Honor XI Live Stream

