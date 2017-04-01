Mauro Ranallo Reveals His WrestleMania Status, Talks JR’s Return, HHH Arrives for NXT Takeover Orlando, HBK to Speak After Takeover

HBK to Speak After Takeover
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Cathy Kelley will go live on Facebook after tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover Orlando, and WZ will be providing stream highlights.
Mauro Ranallo Reveals His WrestleMania Status
After missing the past three weeks of WWE TV, Smackdown Live announcer Mauro Ranallo Tweeted the following on Jim Ross returning to WWE at WrestleMania 33:
HHH Arrives for NXT Takeover Orlando
Triple H Tweeted the following, as he has arrived for NXT Takeover Orlando tonight. Be sure to join us at 7:30pm EST for full coverage of the event:
