Mauro Ranallo Reveals His WrestleMania Status, Talks JR’s Return, HHH Arrives for NXT Takeover Orlando, HBK to Speak After Takeover

Nick Paglino
mauro ranallo

Photo Credit: CraveOnline.com

HBK to Speak After Takeover

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Cathy Kelley will go live on Facebook after tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover Orlando, and WZ will be providing stream highlights.

Mauro Ranallo Reveals His WrestleMania Status

After missing the past three weeks of WWE TV, Smackdown Live announcer Mauro Ranallo Tweeted the following on Jim Ross returning to WWE at WrestleMania 33:

HHH Arrives for NXT Takeover Orlando

Triple H Tweeted the following, as he has arrived for NXT Takeover Orlando tonight. Be sure to join us at 7:30pm EST for full coverage of the event:

cathy kelleyhbkjim rossMauro RanalloNxt takeover orlandoShawn MichaelsTriple HWrestleMania 33WWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"