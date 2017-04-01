Watch SAnitY Attack No Way Jose at Axxess (Video), Xavier Woods Talks Being Part of New Day, Woods & Bayley Try Undertaker Snapchat Lens

Xavier Woods Talks Being Part of New Day ESPN recently spoke with Xavier Woods and below is what the former WWE Tag Team Champion had to say about being in The New Day: “[The New Day was] something I definitely believed in with all of my heart, and that’s why we threw everything we had into it. We were at a point where we wanted to show that we were a viable source of entertainment in the company. It’s like a live by the sword, die by the sword thing. We went and did exactly what we wanted to do, and it worked, luckily. It’s something that I always believed in, Kofi and E always believed in, because we very much believe in chemistry. “Regardless of what someone is given, we feel like chemistry is the key that could make anything work. We were lucky enough to ride together, travel together, have matches together, to where our chemistry is like none other. There are no other people in the wrestling industry that I’m closer to. Those are my brothers for real. That’s definitely been the hype one, creating the relationship with those two guys.” Woods & Bayley Try Undertaker Snapchat Lens WWE has released the following video featuring Xavier Woods and Bayley testing out the new Undertaker Snapchat lens: Watch SAnitY Attack No Way Jose at Axxess As noted, Eric Young of SAnitY attacked No Way Jose at today’s WrestleMania Axxess event, and you can check out footage of the attack below: