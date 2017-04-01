Donald Trump Thanks WWE Announcer, Linda McMahon at NXT Takeover Orlando, Is Kane in Orlando For WrestleMania Week?

Donald Trump Thanks WWE Announcer

As seen below, President Donald Trump thanked WWE Smackdown Live announcer JBL following comments JBL made on FOX News regarding the President’s time in the oval office:

Thank you @JCLayfield — will get even better as my Administration continues to put #AmericaFirstpic.twitter.com/AQQzmt10x7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

Linda McMahon at NXT Takeover Orlando

In related news, Trump’s SBA head Linda McMahon is in attendance for NXT Takeover Orlando tonight at the Amway Center.

Is Kane in Orlando For WrestleMania Week?

As seen in the photo below, absent from WWE TV star Kane is in attendance for WrestleMania week events in Orlando, as he was at the Hall of Fame ceremony last night: