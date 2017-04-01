Cody Rhodes Reveals G1 Tournament Status, Renee Young Talks Daniel Bryan & Talking Smack, “America the Beautiful” – WrestleMania (Videos)

Cody Rhodes Reveals G1 Tournament Status

WZ’s Bill Prichard, who is currently in attendance for the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV, noted Cody Rhodes revealed during a Q&A today that he will be a part of this year’s NJPW G1 tournament.

“America the Beautiful” – WrestleMania

WWE has released the following video offering a look back at renditions of “America the Beautiful” at WrestleMania:

Renee Young Talks Daniel Bryan & Talking Smack

In the following video, Brian Fritz and Michael Wiseman of Between The Ropes talk with WWE announcer Renee Young about her fashion style, being a part of WrestleMania 33, her outstanding work on Talking Smack, chemistry with Daniel Bryan, and her goal of bringing back Tuesday Night Titans: